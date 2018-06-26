The pregnant mom found tied to a fence outside the Harris County Animal Shelter will soon be ready to give her pups a new home.

Janelle's 11 pups are now almost 2 weeks old, and are already starting to open their eyes.

People hoping to take one of the precious pups home can now put an adoption hold on the pup they want. They can view the pups online at http://countypets.com/Adopt/Pictures-of-All-Animals.

Puppy update! Remember Janelle, the very pregnant mama dog found tied to the Harris Co shelter gate? Well, she’s handling motherhood like a pro & flourishing in her foster home! Her 11 puppies r starting to open their eyes now ❤️ Mama & babies will be up for adoption next month pic.twitter.com/iFbIFtcqBE — Lisa Hernandez (@LisaKHOU) June 26, 2018

In order to place a hold, you can call the Harris County Animal Shelter at (281) 999-3191 to get on the waiting list.

They will be ready to take to their forever homes in three to four weeks.





