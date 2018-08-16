HOUSTON - Straight out of a scene from "Jaws," it's the terrifying expectation many have if ever they found themselves, face to face with the Great White itself.

Shark attacks have long inspired fears and phobias when it comes to taking a dip off into the deep blue. But what the numbers actually show is they aren't that common, especially in Texas.

From 2007 to 2016, Florida had more shark attacks than any other state, combined with 244 attacks. Hawaii was the next highest at 65 attacks, and then South Carolina at 39 attacks.

Texas, with 11 attacks, is coming in sixth place on the list – although we'd gladly take last.

But take a bite out of this: According to Texas A&M Galveston, there are 17 different species of shark that swim up and down the Gulf Coast.

The three species most likely to attack are great white, tiger and bull sharks.

The last one - those bull sharks - are usually to blame for Texas attacks.

From 1865 all the way up to 2016, there was a total of 58 shark attacks in Texas. Five of them were fatal.

But the last fatal attack happened almost 50 years ago in 1962. A 40-year-old man was fishing in waist-deep water when his lower right leg was bit several times.

These stories are shocking and, of course, scary, but before you stay on the sand, you really should know the odds of this happening to you: one in 11.5 million. You have a better chance of getting struck by lightning.

