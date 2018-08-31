HOUSTON – The Houston Zoo’s new Hamill Foundation Black Bear Exhibit opened to the public Friday.

The expanded habit will be home to the zoo’s two North American black bears.

“The Hamill Foundation Black Bear Exhibit is the first project to be completed thanks to generous donor support of the zoo’s Keeping Our World Wild centennial capital campaign,” the zoo stated in a press release.

The exhibit triples the space available for the bears, Belle and Willow, and guests will be able to experience their world better with a brand new glass wall.

According to the zoo, the habitat has engaging features for the bears, including a revamped water feature, specially created climbing structures and plenty of shade.

On the web: https://www.houstonzoo.org/meet-the-animals/mammals/

