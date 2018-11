HOUSTON — Firefighters rescued a horse stuck inside of a septic hole Sunday afternoon.

The horse’s owner was riding it on Scott Street near Texas Southern University when the horse fell into the hole.

Firefighters worked for more than an hour to rescue the horse, which was left in the custody of animal control.

The owner was arrested after becoming belligerent with emergency responders, fire officials said.

The public works department was also notified of the septic hole.

