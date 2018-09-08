HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – A homeowner in the Greenwood Forest subdivision found an unusual “stray” in his driveway Thursday morning.

The Harris County Precinct 4 Constable’s Office said deputies responded to a call regarding animal livestock in the 5500 block of Havenwood.

Apparently, the homeowner found a miniature horse in his driveway and was able to corral the horse into his backyard by luring him in with apples.

Once deputy constables arrived, the homeowner released the animal to them. No word on who the horse belongs to or how it ended up in the neighborhood.

