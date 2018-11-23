VERMONT — A Vermont woman whose pet peacock ran off with a flock of turkeys says she's hopeful to get close enough to catch it with a net.

The peacock belonging to Rene and Brian Johnson has been on the run for six weeks.

On Wednesday, the Johnsons posted a message on the Vermont Fish and Wildlife Facebook page: "My peacock has run off with the turkeys. Do you have any suggestions on how to catch the little twerp?"

Rene Johnson told WCAX-TV she thinks the bird she calls Pea was lonely so it sought turkey companions.

"When we lost his little brother, I think the turkeys were more like him than the chickens and he decided to take off with them," she told WCAX.

You know, birds of a feather flock together.

After her post, neighbors alerted her that they'd spotted Pea up in a tree.

Johnson said Friday she got close to Pea on Thanksgiving Day, but couldn't catch it. She's tried to lure him with treats but he gobbles them up, then runs away.

Now, Johnson is worried about the cold as temperatures drop, but even she she admits the unusual situation is "kind of funny, actually."

