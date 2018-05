A worker at an animal park was severely injured Thursday afternoon after she was attacked by an African warthog in northwest Harris County.

A second worker at the TGR Exotic Wildlife Park, which houses exotic animals, was injured while trying to stop the attack.

Both women were taken to a hospital in The Woodlands.

Emergency crews received the call around 4:23 p.m. about a hog attacking two people in the 22100 block of Sherrod Lane near Spring Stuebner Road.

