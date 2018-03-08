Break away from the dog days of summer with a free-adoption event this weekend at the Harris County Animal Shelter.

The shelter is teaming up with LD Entertainment to offer free adoptions for select dogs through Sunday. Those who adopt those select dogs will also receive two free private screening passes to “Dog Days,” a movie for all animal lovers that debuts in theaters nationwide Aug. 8.

Photos: Free adoptions for these dogs for Harris County ‘Dog Days’ event

Photos: Free adoptions for these dogs for Harris County ‘Dog Days’ event

The private screening will be held Aug. 6 at Edwards Greenway Grand Palace near the Galleria at 6 p.m. The shelter is also offering free standby passes that are available on a first-come, first-served basis.

“Dog Days,” directed by Ken Marino (Wanderlust, The Ten) follows the lives of multiple pet owners and their furry friends whose lives intertwine in unexpected ways.

Watch: "Dog Days" trailer

Adopters must be at least 18 years old and all adoptions must be in person at the shelter, which is located at 612 Canino Road in north Houston. Adoption hours are 1-5:30 p.m. on weekdays and 11 a.m.-4 p.m. on weekends.

All pets come spayed/neutered, vaccinated, microchipped and with a one-year pet license.

Photos: Adoptable dogs and cats available at the Harris County Animal Shelter

Photos: Adoptable dogs and cats available at the Harris County Animal Shelter

Follow Matt Keyser on Twitter.

© 2018 KHOU