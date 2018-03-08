Break away from the dog days of summer with a free-adoption event this weekend at the Harris County Animal Shelter.

The shelter is teaming up with LD Entertainment to offer free adoptions for select dogs through Sunday. Those who adopt those select dogs will also receive two free private screening passes to “Dog Days,” a movie for all animal lovers that debuts in theaters nationwide Aug. 8.

Photos: Free adoptions for these dogs for Harris County ‘Dog Days’ event
This dog (shelter ID: A512587) is available for a free adoption at the Harris County Animal Shelter for its "Dog Days" event this weekend. Her adoption comes with a free pass to a "Dog Days" private screening Aug. 6 at Edwards Greenway Grand Palace.
This dog (shelter ID: A514322) is available for a free adoption at the Harris County Animal Shelter for its "Dog Days" event this weekend. His adoption comes with a free pass to a "Dog Days" private screening Aug. 6 at Edwards Greenway Grand Palace.
This dog (shelter ID: A514321) is available for a free adoption at the Harris County Animal Shelter for its "Dog Days" event this weekend. His adoption comes with a free pass to a "Dog Days" private screening Aug. 6 at Edwards Greenway Grand Palace.
This dog (shelter ID: A513905) is available for a free adoption at the Harris County Animal Shelter for its "Dog Days" event this weekend. His adoption comes with a free pass to a "Dog Days" private screening Aug. 6 at Edwards Greenway Grand Palace.
This dog (shelter ID: A513897) is available for a free adoption at the Harris County Animal Shelter for its "Dog Days" event this weekend. His adoption comes with a free pass to a "Dog Days" private screening Aug. 6 at Edwards Greenway Grand Palace.
This dog (shelter ID: A513775) is available for a free adoption at the Harris County Animal Shelter for its "Dog Days" event this weekend. His adoption comes with a free pass to a "Dog Days" private screening Aug. 6 at Edwards Greenway Grand Palace.
This dog (shelter ID: A513625) is available for a free adoption at the Harris County Animal Shelter for its "Dog Days" event this weekend. His adoption comes with a free pass to a "Dog Days" private screening Aug. 6 at Edwards Greenway Grand Palace.
This dog (shelter ID: A513477) is available for a free adoption at the Harris County Animal Shelter for its "Dog Days" event this weekend. His adoption comes with a free pass to a "Dog Days" private screening Aug. 6 at Edwards Greenway Grand Palace.
This dog (shelter ID: A513386) is available for a free adoption at the Harris County Animal Shelter for its "Dog Days" event this weekend. His adoption comes with a free pass to a "Dog Days" private screening Aug. 6 at Edwards Greenway Grand Palace.
This dog (shelter ID: A513248) is available for a free adoption at the Harris County Animal Shelter for its "Dog Days" event this weekend. His adoption comes with a free pass to a "Dog Days" private screening Aug. 6 at Edwards Greenway Grand Palace.
This dog (shelter ID: A512920) is available for a free adoption at the Harris County Animal Shelter for its "Dog Days" event this weekend. Her adoption comes with a free pass to a "Dog Days" private screening Aug. 6 at Edwards Greenway Grand Palace.
This dog (shelter ID: A508278) is available for a free adoption at the Harris County Animal Shelter for its "Dog Days" event this weekend. Her adoption comes with a free pass to a "Dog Days" private screening Aug. 6 at Edwards Greenway Grand Palace.
This dog (shelter ID: A505534) is available for a free adoption at the Harris County Animal Shelter for its "Dog Days" event this weekend. His adoption comes with a free pass to a "Dog Days" private screening Aug. 6 at Edwards Greenway Grand Palace.
This dog (shelter ID: A497486) is available for a free adoption at the Harris County Animal Shelter for its "Dog Days" event this weekend. His adoption comes with a free pass to a "Dog Days" private screening Aug. 6 at Edwards Greenway Grand Palace.
This dog (shelter ID: A482180) is available for a free adoption at the Harris County Animal Shelter for its "Dog Days" event this weekend. His adoption comes with a free pass to a "Dog Days" private screening Aug. 6 at Edwards Greenway Grand Palace.

The private screening will be held Aug. 6 at Edwards Greenway Grand Palace near the Galleria at 6 p.m. The shelter is also offering free standby passes that are available on a first-come, first-served basis.

“Dog Days,” directed by Ken Marino (Wanderlust, The Ten) follows the lives of multiple pet owners and their furry friends whose lives intertwine in unexpected ways.

Watch: "Dog Days" trailer

Adopters must be at least 18 years old and all adoptions must be in person at the shelter, which is located at 612 Canino Road in north Houston. Adoption hours are 1-5:30 p.m. on weekdays and 11 a.m.-4 p.m. on weekends.

All pets come spayed/neutered, vaccinated, microchipped and with a one-year pet license.

Photos: Adoptable dogs and cats available at the Harris County Animal Shelter
Luna is 2 years old and available for adoption at the Harris County Animal Shelter (shelter ID: A514333). For more information on her, visit the shelter at 612 Canino Road or visit CountyPets.com.
These kittens are available for adoption at the Harris County Animal Shelter (shelter IDs: A514327, A514328, A514329). For more information on them, visit the shelter at 612 Canino Road or visit CountyPets.com.
Husky is 6 months old and available for adoption at the Harris County Animal Shelter (shelter ID: A505534). For more information on him, visit the shelter at 612 Canino Road or visit CountyPets.com.
Houdini is 4 months old and available for adoption at the Harris County Animal Shelter (shelter ID: A513900). For more information on him, visit the shelter at 612 Canino Road or visit CountyPets.com.
Kylie is 5 months old and available for adoption at the Harris County Animal Shelter (shelter ID: A508278). For more information on her, visit the shelter at 612 Canino Road or visit CountyPets.com.
Tyler is two years old and available for adoption at the Harris County Animal Shelter (shelter ID: A513386). For more information on him, visit the shelter at 612 Canino Road or visit CountyPets.com.
Ninja is a year old and available for adoption at the Harris County Animal Shelter (shelter ID: A513328). For more information on him, visit the shelter at 612 Canino Road or visit CountyPets.com.
Meruda is 3 years old and available for adoption at the Harris County Animal Shelter (shelter ID: A514230). For more information on her, visit the shelter at 612 Canino Road or visit CountyPets.com.
Jax is 2 years old and available for adoption at the Harris County Animal Shelter (shelter ID: A513310). For more information on him, visit the shelter at 612 Canino Road or visit CountyPets.com.
Copper is a year old and available for adoption at the Harris County Animal Shelter (shelter ID: A514282). For more information on him, visit the shelter at 612 Canino Road or visit CountyPets.com.
This kitten is 5 weeks old and available for adoption at the Harris County Animal Shelter (shelter ID: A514409). For more information on him, visit the shelter at 612 Canino Road or visit CountyPets.com.
Caleb is 5 months old and available for adoption at the Harris County Animal Shelter (shelter ID: A513285). For more information on him, visit the shelter at 612 Canino Road or visit CountyPets.com.
This pup is 5 years old and available for adoption at the Harris County Animal Shelter (shelter ID: A514348). For more information on her, visit the shelter at 612 Canino Road or visit CountyPets.com.
This girl is 2 years old and available for adoption at the Harris County Animal Shelter (shelter ID: A514305). For more information on her, visit the shelter at 612 Canino Road or visit CountyPets.com.
This pup is 5 months old and available for adoption at the Harris County Animal Shelter (shelter ID: A514302). For more information on him, visit the shelter at 612 Canino Road or visit CountyPets.com.
This boy is 7 years old and available for adoption at the Harris County Animal Shelter (shelter ID: A514280). For more information on him, visit the shelter at 612 Canino Road or visit CountyPets.com.
This boy is 3 months old and available for adoption at the Harris County Animal Shelter (shelter ID: A514014). For more information on him, visit the shelter at 612 Canino Road or visit CountyPets.com.
This girl is 3 months old and available for adoption at the Harris County Animal Shelter (shelter ID: A513980). For more information on her, visit the shelter at 612 Canino Road or visit CountyPets.com.
This boy is 10 months old and available for adoption at the Harris County Animal Shelter (shelter ID: A513965). For more information on him, visit the shelter at 612 Canino Road or visit CountyPets.com.
This boy is 2 years old and available for adoption at the Harris County Animal Shelter (shelter ID: A513965). For more information on him, visit the shelter at 612 Canino Road or visit CountyPets.com.
This boy is 6 months old and available for adoption at the Harris County Animal Shelter (shelter ID: A513965). For more information on him, visit the shelter at 612 Canino Road or visit CountyPets.com.
This kittys are available for adoption at the Harris County Animal Shelter (shelter IDs: A512084, A513515). For more information on them, visit the shelter at 612 Canino Road or visit CountyPets.com.
This girl is available for adoption at the Harris County Animal Shelter (shelter ID: A513570). For more information on her, visit the shelter at 612 Canino Road or visit CountyPets.com.

