HOUSTON – Puppies, kitties and Santa Claus. Yes, it’s Christmas in July at the Harris County Animal Shelter.

The shelter is partnering with Stewart Tile and is organizing a holiday-spirited event to help adopt cats and dogs today through Sunday. All adoptions are only $20 for all animals.

Stewart Tile, an insurance company, is hosting an event today until 2 p.m. at 1980 Post Oak Boulevard Suite 120. Santa will be there with a sleigh filled with adoptable dogs and cats. Refreshments and other entertainment will also be provided.

Photos: Adoptable animals for 'Christmas in July' at Harris County Animal Shelter
01 / 22
This boy is available for adoption at the Harris County Animal Shelter (shelter ID: A513477). If you can adopt or foster him, visit 612 Canino Road or visit CountyPets.com.
02 / 22
These kittens are available for adoption at the Harris County Animal Shelter (shelter IDs: A513959, A513755, A513753, A513756). If you can adopt or foster them, visit 612 Canino Road or visit CountyPets.com.
03 / 22
Roy and Walt are 2 months old and available for adoption at the Harris County Animal Shelter (shelter IDs: A513286, A513287). If you can adopt or foster them, visit 612 Canino Road or visit CountyPets.com.
04 / 22
Tito is 4 months old and available for adoption at the Harris County Animal Shelter (shelter ID: A513234). If you can adopt or foster him, visit 612 Canino Road or visit CountyPets.com.
05 / 22
Tyler is 2 years old and available for adoption at the Harris County Animal Shelter (shelter ID: A513386). If you can adopt or foster him, visit 612 Canino Road or visit CountyPets.com.
06 / 22
Stacy is 4 months old and available for adoption at the Harris County Animal Shelter (shelter ID: A513287). If you can adopt or foster her, visit 612 Canino Road or visit CountyPets.com.
07 / 22
Rocky is 5 months old and available for adoption at the Harris County Animal Shelter (shelter ID: A482180). If you can adopt or foster him, visit 612 Canino Road or visit CountyPets.com.
08 / 22
This girl is 2 months old and available for adoption at the Harris County Animal Shelter (shelter ID: A511311). If you can adopt or foster her, visit 612 Canino Road or visit CountyPets.com.
09 / 22
Mystic is a year old and available for adoption at the Harris County Animal Shelter (shelter ID: A512711). If you can adopt or foster her, visit 612 Canino Road or visit CountyPets.com.
10 / 22
Max is 2 years old and available for adoption at the Harris County Animal Shelter (shelter ID: A513560). If you can adopt or foster him, visit 612 Canino Road or visit CountyPets.com.
11 / 22
Mariusz is available for adoption at the Harris County Animal Shelter (shelter ID: A455500). If you can adopt or foster him, visit 612 Canino Road or visit CountyPets.com.
12 / 22
Harley is 5 months old and is available for adoption at the Harris County Animal Shelter (shelter ID: A508873). If you can adopt or foster him, visit 612 Canino Road or visit CountyPets.com.
13 / 22
China is 2 years old and is available for adoption at the Harris County Animal Shelter (shelter ID: A513833). If you can adopt or foster her, visit 612 Canino Road or visit CountyPets.com.
14 / 22
This boy is 13 years old and is available for adoption at the Harris County Animal Shelter (shelter ID: A513808). If you can adopt or foster him, visit 612 Canino Road or visit CountyPets.com.
15 / 22
This girl is a year old and available for adoption at the Harris County Animal Shelter (shelter ID: A512509). If you can adopt or foster her, visit 612 Canino Road or visit CountyPets.com.
16 / 22
This boy is available for adoption at the Harris County Animal Shelter (shelter ID: A513557). If you can adopt or foster him, visit 612 Canino Road or visit CountyPets.com.
17 / 22
This boy is a year old and is available for adoption at the Harris County Animal Shelter (shelter ID: A513545). If you can adopt or foster him, visit 612 Canino Road or visit CountyPets.com.
18 / 22
This girl is 5 years old and available for adoption at the Harris County Animal Shelter (shelter ID: A512766). If you can adopt or foster her, visit 612 Canino Road or visit CountyPets.com.
19 / 22
This boy is available for adoption at the Harris County Animal Shelter (shelter ID: A513540). If you can adopt or foster him, visit 612 Canino Road or visit CountyPets.com.
20 / 22
This boy is 2 years old and available for adoption at the Harris County Animal Shelter (shelter ID: A513539). If you can adopt or foster him, visit 612 Canino Road or visit CountyPets.com.
21 / 22
This boy is 2 years old and available for adoption at the Harris County Animal Shelter (shelter ID: A513015). If you can adopt or foster him, visit 612 Canino Road or visit CountyPets.com.
22 / 22
These girls are 2 months old and available for adoption at the Harris County Animal Shelter (shelter ID: A512976). If you can adopt or foster them, visit 612 Canino Road or visit CountyPets.com.

The shelter is also accepting donations for people who can’t adopt or foster. Among the shelter’s needs are towels, comforters and monetary donations. Those monetary donations can be made to Friends of County Pets by clicking here.

People looking to adopt must be at least 18 years old. All adoptions must be done in person.

The shelter is located at 612 Canino Road in north Houston.

The shelter is also accepting people willing to provide short-term foster care for dogs and cats. For more information about fostering, click here.

