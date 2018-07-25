HOUSTON – Puppies, kitties and Santa Claus. Yes, it’s Christmas in July at the Harris County Animal Shelter.

The shelter is partnering with Stewart Tile and is organizing a holiday-spirited event to help adopt cats and dogs today through Sunday. All adoptions are only $20 for all animals.

Stewart Tile, an insurance company, is hosting an event today until 2 p.m. at 1980 Post Oak Boulevard Suite 120. Santa will be there with a sleigh filled with adoptable dogs and cats. Refreshments and other entertainment will also be provided.

The shelter is also accepting donations for people who can’t adopt or foster. Among the shelter’s needs are towels, comforters and monetary donations. Those monetary donations can be made to Friends of County Pets by clicking here.

People looking to adopt must be at least 18 years old. All adoptions must be done in person.

The shelter is located at 612 Canino Road in north Houston.

The shelter is also accepting people willing to provide short-term foster care for dogs and cats. For more information about fostering, click here.

