HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – The Harris County Constables Office Pct. 8 says K9 Evo has received a donation of new body armor.

The bullet and stab protective vest was made possible thanks to a charitable donation from Vested Interest in K9s, Inc.

Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. is a non-profit that provides protective gear to law enforcement dogs throughout the United States.

Each vest has a value between $1,744 and $2,283, according to the constables office.

Evo’s vest was sponsored by Linda Laster of Skyesville, Maryland and embroidered with the sentiment “In memory of Mildred C. Glass.”

More info on the web: www.vik9s.org

© 2018 KHOU