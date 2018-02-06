HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - Are you looking for a new pet to add to your family?

The Harris County Animal Shelter is waiving adoption fees for all cats and large dogs. That's right, that means these animals are free!

The shelter is selling small dogs with green kennel cards for just $10.

During Memorial Day weekend, 200 animals were bought into the animal shelter, the highest intake of the year. The shelter is designed to only hold 150 animals. Last weekend they had about 375.

There are still 247 animals who need a forever home. If you're wanting to adopt, the time is now.

Photos: Dogs & cats ready for adoption at the Harris County Animal Shelter (June 1, 2018) This boy is available for adoption at the Harris County Animal Shelter (shelter ID: A509262). For information on him, visit the shelter at 612 Canino Road, call 281-999-3191 or visit CountyPets.com. 01 / 28 This boy is available for adoption at the Harris County Animal Shelter (shelter ID: A509262). For information on him, visit the shelter at 612 Canino Road, call 281-999-3191 or visit CountyPets.com. 01 / 28

HCAS is open Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

RELATED ARTICLES:

Harris County Animal Shelter well over capacity after hundreds of animals brought in

KHOU 11 helps shelter reduce animal overcrowding

© 2018 KHOU