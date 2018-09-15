After a rash of surrenders this week, the Harris County Animal Shelter is at crisis capacity.

The shelter is currently holding around 420 dogs and cats as of late Friday afternoon. The current building's current capacity is built to hold only 150 animals.

“We basically tripled our capacity in 24 hours,” said Kerry McKeel, senior communications specialist for the shelter. “We need the public’s help to save lives.”

The high intake comes after the shelter took in 102 animals Thursday and Friday, ranging from litters of cats and dogs to people who couldn’t keep their pets because of housing issues.

The shelter had planned to transport a number of animals out of state for adoption, but because of Hurricane Florence hitting the east coast, McKeel said a number of those transports were diverted to help animals affected by the hurricane.

The shelter is open for surrenders on Saturday, and McKeel fears at least another 60 animals could arrive, potentially putting the shelter above 500 animals.

Animals are available for adoption or foster Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. People wishing to adopt or foster can visit the shelter at 612 Canino Road in north Houston or by visiting CountyPets.com.

Those wishing to adopt must be at least 18 years old and all adoptions must happen at the shelter.

