After a rash of surrenders this week, the Harris County Animal Shelter is at crisis capacity.

The shelter is currently holding around 420 dogs and cats as of late Friday afternoon. The current building's current capacity is built to hold only 150 animals.

“We basically tripled our capacity in 24 hours,” said Kerry McKeel, senior communications specialist for the shelter. “We need the public’s help to save lives.”

The high intake comes after the shelter took in 102 animals Thursday and Friday, ranging from litters of cats and dogs to people who couldn’t keep their pets because of housing issues.

Adoptable Animals: Meet Buster, Bummy & Buddy at the Harris County Animal Shelter
01 / 37
Buster (left), Bummy (center), Buddy (right) and more dogs and cats are available for adoption this weekend at the Harris County Animal Shelter.
02 / 37
Turbo is 10 months old and available for adoption or foster at the Harris County Animal Shelter (shelter ID: A480695). For more information on him, visit the shelter at 612 Canino Road or CountyPets.com.
03 / 37
Toy is a year old and available for adoption or foster at the Harris County Animal Shelter (shelter ID: A514535). For more information on her, visit the shelter at 612 Canino Road or CountyPets.com.
04 / 37
Sky is 5 years old and available for adoption or foster at the Harris County Animal Shelter (shelter ID: A516218). For more information on her, visit the shelter at 612 Canino Road or CountyPets.com.
05 / 37
Trixie (center) is a month old and she and these other two kittens are available for adoption or foster at the Harris County Animal Shelter (shelter IDs: A511263, A511913, A511912). For more information, visit the shelter at 612 Canino Road.
06 / 37
Shilo is 3 months old and available for adoption or foster at the Harris County Animal Shelter (shelter ID: A506952). For more information on him, visit the shelter at 612 Canino Road or CountyPets.com.
07 / 37
Roger is 11 years old and available for adoption or foster at the Harris County Animal Shelter (shelter ID: A156236). For more information on him, visit the shelter at 612 Canino Road or CountyPets.com.
08 / 37
Lala is 3 years old and available for adoption or foster at the Harris County Animal Shelter (shelter ID: A516083). For more information on her, visit the shelter at 612 Canino Road or CountyPets.com.
09 / 37
Kyra is 8 years old and available for adoption or foster at the Harris County Animal Shelter (shelter ID: A480696). For more information on her, visit the shelter at 612 Canino Road or CountyPets.com.
10 / 37
Evpi is available for adoption or foster at the Harris County Animal Shelter (shelter ID: A514762). For more information on her, visit the shelter at 612 Canino Road or CountyPets.com.
11 / 37
Buster is 2 months old and available for adoption or foster at the Harris County Animal Shelter (shelter ID: A513965). For more information on him, visit the shelter at 612 Canino Road or CountyPets.com.
12 / 37
Bummy is 2 months old and available for adoption or foster at the Harris County Animal Shelter (shelter ID: A509646). For more information on him, visit the shelter at 612 Canino Road or CountyPets.com.
13 / 37
Buddy is 2 years old and available for adoption or foster at the Harris County Animal Shelter (shelter ID: A515955). For more information on him, visit the shelter at 612 Canino Road or CountyPets.com.
14 / 37
This pup is available for adoption or foster at the Harris County Animal Shelter (shelter ID: A5499680). For more information, visit the shelter at 612 Canino Road or CountyPets.com.
15 / 37
This girl is available for adoption or foster at the Harris County Animal Shelter (shelter ID: A561230). For more information on her, visit the shelter at 612 Canino Road or CountyPets.com.
16 / 37
This girl is 2 years old and available for adoption or foster at the Harris County Animal Shelter (shelter ID: A516344). For more information on her, visit the shelter at 612 Canino Road or CountyPets.com.
17 / 37
This girl is 5 years old and available for adoption or foster at the Harris County Animal Shelter (shelter ID: A516267). For more information on her, visit the shelter at 612 Canino Road or CountyPets.com.
18 / 37
This little girl is 2 months old and available for adoption or foster at the Harris County Animal Shelter (shelter ID: A516161). For more information on her, visit the shelter at 612 Canino Road or CountyPets.com.
19 / 37
This girl is 3 months old and available for adoption or foster at the Harris County Animal Shelter (shelter ID: A516149). For more information on her, visit the shelter at 612 Canino Road or CountyPets.com.
20 / 37
This girl is 4 years old and available for adoption or foster at the Harris County Animal Shelter (shelter ID: A516148). For more information on her, visit the shelter at 612 Canino Road or CountyPets.com.
21 / 37
This girl is 5 years old and available for adoption or foster at the Harris County Animal Shelter (shelter ID: A516139). For more information on her, visit the shelter at 612 Canino Road or CountyPets.com.
22 / 37
This girl is available for adoption or foster at the Harris County Animal Shelter (shelter ID: A516132). For more information on her, visit the shelter at 612 Canino Road or CountyPets.com.
23 / 37
This boy is 2 years old and available for adoption or foster at the Harris County Animal Shelter (shelter ID: A516115). For more information on him, visit the shelter at 612 Canino Road or CountyPets.com.
24 / 37
This boy is 3 years old and available for adoption or foster at the Harris County Animal Shelter (shelter ID: A516084). For more information on him, visit the shelter at 612 Canino Road or CountyPets.com.
25 / 37
This boy is available for adoption or foster at the Harris County Animal Shelter (shelter ID: A515995). For more information on him, visit the shelter at 612 Canino Road or CountyPets.com.
26 / 37
This girl is a year old and available for adoption or foster at the Harris County Animal Shelter (shelter ID: A515941). For more information on her, visit the shelter at 612 Canino Road or CountyPets.com.
27 / 37
This girl is a year old and available for adoption or foster at the Harris County Animal Shelter (shelter ID: A515928). For more information on her, visit the shelter at 612 Canino Road or CountyPets.com.
28 / 37
This guy is 4 years old and available for adoption or foster at the Harris County Animal Shelter (shelter ID: A515895). For more information on him, visit the shelter at 612 Canino Road or CountyPets.com.
29 / 37
This boy is available for adoption or foster at the Harris County Animal Shelter (shelter ID: A515884). For more information on him, visit the shelter at 612 Canino Road or CountyPets.com.
30 / 37
This boy is 5 months old and is available for adoption or foster at the Harris County Animal Shelter (shelter ID: A515790). For more information on him, visit the shelter at 612 Canino Road or CountyPets.com.
31 / 37
This boy is available for adoption or foster at the Harris County Animal Shelter (shelter ID: A515847). For more information on him, visit the shelter at 612 Canino Road or CountyPets.com.
32 / 37
This boy is available for adoption or foster at the Harris County Animal Shelter (shelter ID: A515706). For more information on him, visit the shelter at 612 Canino Road or CountyPets.com.
33 / 37
This pup is 2 months old and is available for adoption or foster at the Harris County Animal Shelter (shelter ID: A515698). For more information, visit the shelter at 612 Canino Road or CountyPets.com.
34 / 37
This pup is 2 months old and is available for adoption or foster at the Harris County Animal Shelter (shelter ID: A515690). For more information, visit the shelter at 612 Canino Road or CountyPets.com.
35 / 37
This pup is available for adoption or foster at the Harris County Animal Shelter (shelter ID: A515688). For more information, visit the shelter at 612 Canino Road or CountyPets.com.
36 / 37
This boy is available for adoption or foster at the Harris County Animal Shelter (shelter ID: A499029). For more information on him, visit the shelter at 612 Canino Road or CountyPets.com.
37 / 37
This mom and her kittens are available for adoption or foster at the Harris County Animal Shelter (shelter ID: A513027, A513029, A513030). For more information on them, visit the shelter at 612 Canino Road or CountyPets.com.

Photos: Meet Buster, Bummy and Buddy at the Harris County Animal Shelter

The shelter had planned to transport a number of animals out of state for adoption, but because of Hurricane Florence hitting the east coast, McKeel said a number of those transports were diverted to help animals affected by the hurricane.

The shelter is open for surrenders on Saturday, and McKeel fears at least another 60 animals could arrive, potentially putting the shelter above 500 animals.

Animals are available for adoption or foster Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. People wishing to adopt or foster can visit the shelter at 612 Canino Road in north Houston or by visiting CountyPets.com.

Those wishing to adopt must be at least 18 years old and all adoptions must happen at the shelter.

Follow Matt Keyser on Twitter.

© 2018 KHOU