Gus has been released from the hospital and he has a foster mom.

Marina Harrison, who has been looking after Gus at the hospital, has graciously decided to take him in and take care of his daily bandage changes and treatments.

When KHOU 11 first told you about Gus last week, his face was horribly swollen because someone had tied a shoestring around his neck and it became embedded.

But the severely abused Houston dog that stole hearts nationwide has undergone a dramatic transformation.

