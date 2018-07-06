HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – If you’re looking to add a furry friend to your family, this may be the weekend to do it.

Best Friends Animal Society, a national animal welfare organization, is sponsoring free adoptions this Friday through Sunday at select locations throughout Harris County. The free adoption event comes in conjunction with National Best Friends Day on June 8.

“Whether you’re looking for an old dog to watch old movies with or a young cruiser that will run for miles with you, whether you want a cat to purr you to sleep or an active curtain ninja who will entertain you with her antics, between all these groups, we know you will find that perfect best friend,” said Whitney Bliton, program engagement manager for Houston’s chapter of Best Friends Animal Society.

Photos: Dogs ready for adoption at Harris County Animal Shelter (June 7, 2018) Alaska is 7 months old and is available for adoption at the Harris County Animal Shelter (shelter ID: A510193). For information on her, visit the shelter at 612 Canino Road, call 281-999-3191 or visit CountyPets.com. 01 / 23 Alaska is 7 months old and is available for adoption at the Harris County Animal Shelter (shelter ID: A510193). For information on her, visit the shelter at 612 Canino Road, call 281-999-3191 or visit CountyPets.com. 01 / 23

Photos: Check out these furry friends ready for adoption at the Harris County Animal Shelter

Adoption fees are waived for select animals, and most animals will be spayed or neutered and microchipped. For those animals that aren’t, you’ll receive a voucher for a free spay/neuter.

Among the participating groups: the Harris County Animal Shelter, BARC, Houston Pets Alive, A Life to Live, Friends for Life and Texas Litter Control.

Those free adoptions will take place at the following locations:

BARC

Location: 3200 Carr St, Houston, TX 77026

Adoption hours: Friday through Sunday noon-5 p.m.

Harris County Animal Shelter

Location: 612 Canino Rd. Houston, TX 77076

Adoption hours: Monday through Friday 1-5:30 p.m., Saturday and Sunday 11 a.m. - 3:30 p.m.

Offsite locations

River Oaks Petco

Location: 2110 S Shepherd Dr, Houston, TX 77019

Monday through Saturday 9 a.m. - 9 p.m., Sunday 10 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Aldine Petco

Location: 10245 North Fwy, Houston, TX 77037

Monday through Saturday 9 a.m. - 9 p.m., Sunday 10 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Friends for Life

Location: 107 E. 22nd Street Houston, TX 77008

Adoption hours: Friday and Saturday noon- 6 p.m., Sunday noon-5 p.m.

Offsite locations

Friends for Life – Petsmart Cat Adoption Center

Location: 2902 S. Shepherd Drive Houston, TX 77098

2-4 p.m. Saturday only

Loyl’s Natural Pet Grocery – Mobile Cat Adoption Event

Location: 2726 Bissonnet St #100 Houston, TX 77005

Friday 5-7 p.m., Saturday noon-6 p.m., Sunday noon-5 p.m.

A Life to Live

Offsite locations

Friday

PetSmart Baytown

Location: 6345 Garth Rd Suite 140 Baytown, TX 77521

Cattery Adoptions: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Saturday

PetSmart Baytown

Location: 6345 Garth Rd Suite 140 Baytown, TX 77521

Cattery Adoptions: 9 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Cat Mobile Adoptions: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Petco Baytown

Location: 4665 Garth Rd Baytown, TX 77521

Dog Mobile Adoptions: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Sunday

PetSmart Baytown

Location: 6345 Garth Rd Suite 140 Baytown, TX 77521

Cattery Adoptions: 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Houston Pets Alive

Shelter address for dogs: 8620 Stella Link Rd, Houston, TX 77025

Shelter address for cats: 8710 Stella Link Rd, Houston, TX 77025

Adoption hours: Noon-6 p.m. every day

Offsite locations

Pet Smart Dunvale

Location: 8380 Westheimer Rd, Houston, TX 77063

Noon-4 p.m.

No Label Brewery – Saturday

Location: 5351 1st St., Katy, TX 77493

Noon-3 p.m.

Heights Bier Garten – Saturday

Location: 1433 N Shepherd Drive, Suite #1, Houston, TX 77008

3-6 p.m.

Pet Supermarket Galleria – Sunday

Location: 5086 Richmond Ave, Houston, TX 77056

Noon-4 p.m.

Texas Litter Control

Location: 24950 Spring Ridge Drive, Bldg B, Spring, TX 77386

Adoption hours: Friday and Saturday from 8:30 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Offsite locations

Willowbrook Petsmart

Location: 17723 Tomball Pkwy, Houston, TX 77064

Saturday Noon-4p.m., Sunday 1-4p.m.

Tomball Petsmart

Location: 14420 FM 2920, Tomball, TX 77377

Saturday Noon-4p.m., Sunday 1-4p.m.

Portofino Petsmart

Location: 19075 I-45, Shenandoah, TX 77385

Saturday Noon-4p.m., Sunday 1-4p.m.

Humble Petsmart

Location: 20518 Hwy 59 N, Humble, TX 77338

Saturday Noon-4p.m., Sunday 1-4p.m.

Spring Cypress/249 Petco

Location: 22511 TX-249, Houston, TX 77070

Saturday Noon-4p.m., Sunday 1-4p.m.

Pet Supplies Plus

Location: 2927 Riley Fuzzel Rd #400, Spring, TX 77386

Saturday 11:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., Sunday 1:30-3:30 p.m.

Follow Matt Keyser on Twitter.

© 2018 KHOU