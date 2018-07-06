HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – If you’re looking to add a furry friend to your family, this may be the weekend to do it.
Best Friends Animal Society, a national animal welfare organization, is sponsoring free adoptions this Friday through Sunday at select locations throughout Harris County. The free adoption event comes in conjunction with National Best Friends Day on June 8.
“Whether you’re looking for an old dog to watch old movies with or a young cruiser that will run for miles with you, whether you want a cat to purr you to sleep or an active curtain ninja who will entertain you with her antics, between all these groups, we know you will find that perfect best friend,” said Whitney Bliton, program engagement manager for Houston’s chapter of Best Friends Animal Society.
Photos: Dogs ready for adoption at Harris County Animal Shelter (June 7, 2018)
Adoption fees are waived for select animals, and most animals will be spayed or neutered and microchipped. For those animals that aren’t, you’ll receive a voucher for a free spay/neuter.
Among the participating groups: the Harris County Animal Shelter, BARC, Houston Pets Alive, A Life to Live, Friends for Life and Texas Litter Control.
Those free adoptions will take place at the following locations:
BARC
Location: 3200 Carr St, Houston, TX 77026
Adoption hours: Friday through Sunday noon-5 p.m.
Harris County Animal Shelter
Location: 612 Canino Rd. Houston, TX 77076
Adoption hours: Monday through Friday 1-5:30 p.m., Saturday and Sunday 11 a.m. - 3:30 p.m.
Offsite locations
River Oaks Petco
Location: 2110 S Shepherd Dr, Houston, TX 77019
Monday through Saturday 9 a.m. - 9 p.m., Sunday 10 a.m. - 7 p.m.
Aldine Petco
Location: 10245 North Fwy, Houston, TX 77037
Monday through Saturday 9 a.m. - 9 p.m., Sunday 10 a.m. - 7 p.m.
Friends for Life
Location: 107 E. 22nd Street Houston, TX 77008
Adoption hours: Friday and Saturday noon- 6 p.m., Sunday noon-5 p.m.
Offsite locations
Friends for Life – Petsmart Cat Adoption Center
Location: 2902 S. Shepherd Drive Houston, TX 77098
2-4 p.m. Saturday only
Loyl’s Natural Pet Grocery – Mobile Cat Adoption Event
Location: 2726 Bissonnet St #100 Houston, TX 77005
Friday 5-7 p.m., Saturday noon-6 p.m., Sunday noon-5 p.m.
A Life to Live
Offsite locations
Friday
PetSmart Baytown
Location: 6345 Garth Rd Suite 140 Baytown, TX 77521
Cattery Adoptions: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Saturday
PetSmart Baytown
Location: 6345 Garth Rd Suite 140 Baytown, TX 77521
Cattery Adoptions: 9 a.m. – 9 p.m.
Cat Mobile Adoptions: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Petco Baytown
Location: 4665 Garth Rd Baytown, TX 77521
Dog Mobile Adoptions: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Sunday
PetSmart Baytown
Location: 6345 Garth Rd Suite 140 Baytown, TX 77521
Cattery Adoptions: 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.
Houston Pets Alive
Shelter address for dogs: 8620 Stella Link Rd, Houston, TX 77025
Shelter address for cats: 8710 Stella Link Rd, Houston, TX 77025
Adoption hours: Noon-6 p.m. every day
Offsite locations
Pet Smart Dunvale
Location: 8380 Westheimer Rd, Houston, TX 77063
Noon-4 p.m.
No Label Brewery – Saturday
Location: 5351 1st St., Katy, TX 77493
Noon-3 p.m.
Heights Bier Garten – Saturday
Location: 1433 N Shepherd Drive, Suite #1, Houston, TX 77008
3-6 p.m.
Pet Supermarket Galleria – Sunday
Location: 5086 Richmond Ave, Houston, TX 77056
Noon-4 p.m.
Texas Litter Control
Location: 24950 Spring Ridge Drive, Bldg B, Spring, TX 77386
Adoption hours: Friday and Saturday from 8:30 a.m. – 3 p.m.
Offsite locations
Willowbrook Petsmart
Location: 17723 Tomball Pkwy, Houston, TX 77064
Saturday Noon-4p.m., Sunday 1-4p.m.
Tomball Petsmart
Location: 14420 FM 2920, Tomball, TX 77377
Saturday Noon-4p.m., Sunday 1-4p.m.
Portofino Petsmart
Location: 19075 I-45, Shenandoah, TX 77385
Saturday Noon-4p.m., Sunday 1-4p.m.
Humble Petsmart
Location: 20518 Hwy 59 N, Humble, TX 77338
Saturday Noon-4p.m., Sunday 1-4p.m.
Spring Cypress/249 Petco
Location: 22511 TX-249, Houston, TX 77070
Saturday Noon-4p.m., Sunday 1-4p.m.
Pet Supplies Plus
Location: 2927 Riley Fuzzel Rd #400, Spring, TX 77386
Saturday 11:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., Sunday 1:30-3:30 p.m.
