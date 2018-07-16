HARRIS COUNTY, Texas- Chances are, you can't swipe through social media without seeing posts that push people to adopt from their local animal shelter because the shelter is overwhelmed with cats and dogs.

At times, there are so many animals at one shelter, it will waive adoption fees in an effort to entice people to adopt an animal.

But, one of the reasons people end up surrendering their animal is because they can't afford to care for it. So, does a free adoption really work?

The Harris County Animal Shelter will charge someone between $20-$80 to adopt a cat or dog. On average, 60 to 80 animals are brought in to the shelter each day. It's even higher during the summer months, explained Kerry McKell who speaks on behalf of the shelter.

"You know, people often like a deal," said McKell of the fee-waived adoption events offered by Harris County.

McKell was quick to add that the same adoption rules and paperwork still apply. And before you can take a dog or cat home, a shelter employee will explain what the future will look like. It's a reminder that a pet requires time and money.

"There have been research studies that have found that an animal is at no greater risk or valued any less if they’re adopted during a fee-waived event," said McKell.

Shelters also track animals as they come and go, to make sure there aren't any repeat returns.

"Well, we’re hoping that people see this as a greater issue throughout the region. That there are just so many animals that are in need, and not enough people stepping forward." said McKell.

