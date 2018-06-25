If you’re looking to add a new dog or cat to your family, the Harris County Animal Shelter is offering free pet adoptions.

The shelter, in partnership with Best Friends Animal Society, is waiving all adoption fees from June 25-July 3. Best Friends, a national animal welfare organization, is hoping to help 10,000 animals nationwide find new homes in 10 days.

The Harris County Animal Shelter currently has hundreds of pets available for adoption, well above the shelter’s 150-animal capacity.

Photos: Adoptable animals at Harris County Animal Shelter (June 22, 2018) The Harris County Animal Shelter is well over capacity with more than 400 dogs and cats ready for adoption as of June 22, 2018. If you can adopt or foster, visit 612 Canino Road in north Houston or visit CountyPets.com. 01 / 25 The Harris County Animal Shelter is well over capacity with more than 400 dogs and cats ready for adoption as of June 22, 2018. If you can adopt or foster, visit 612 Canino Road in north Houston or visit CountyPets.com. 01 / 25

Photos: Dogs & cats ready for adoption at the Harris County Animal Shelter

“Our busiest intake of cats and dogs is during the summer months, which compounds the problem since we typically are over capacity every week,” said Dr. Michael White, director of the Harris County Animal Shelter.

The Fourth of July holiday is an especially busy time for the shelter as it sees an influx of animals that have likely escaped from their homes during fireworks.

Adoption hours are from 1–5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and 11 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. All adoptions come with vaccinations, spay/neuter, microchip and a one-year pet license.

People wishing to adopt must be at least 18 years old and all adoptions must be done in person.

The shelter is located at 612 Canino Road in north Houston. For a list of animals available for adoption, click here.

The shelter is also searching for people willing to provide short-term foster care. For more information about fostering a pet, click here.

“We urge the community to adopt or foster to support our lifesaving goal and to give these deserving animals a second chance,” White said.

Follow Matt Keyser on Twitter.

© 2018 KHOU