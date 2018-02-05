If you’ve been wanting to add a furry friend to your family, now is the weekend to do so.

The Harris County Animal Shelter is offering free adoptions all weekend, May 4-6, for a “Free the Shelters” event.

The national event is sponsored by PRAI Beauty, which is covering all adoption-related costs at 10 shelters throughout the country this weekend.

“Hundreds of animals come to Harris County Animal Shelter each week and we continuously strive to find good homes for all of them,” said Dr. Michael White, shelter director of the Harris County Animal Shelter.

Adoptions hours this weekend are:

Friday: 1-5:30 p.m.

Saturday and Sunday: 11 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.

The shelter is located at 612 Canino Road in north Harris County.

People wishing to adopt mush be at least 18 years old and all adoptions must take place in the shelter.

