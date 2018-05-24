SAN ANTONIO -- SeaWorld San Antonio is honoring U.S. veterans and their families with free admission through much of the summer holiday.

"Beginning today through July 4, 2018, U.S. veterans and up to three guests may enjoy free admission to SeaWorld San Antonio as well as other SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment properties across the U.S." SeaWorld wrote on Thursday. "This new offer joins the ongoing Waves of Honor program that offers complimentary admission to any U.S. active duty military, activated or drilling reservist, or National Guardsman once per year, for the military personnel and as many as three direct dependents."

SeaWorld says since it started its Wave of Honors program in 2005, more than nine million active military and their families have visited their parks for free.

Veterans must redeem their complimentary single-day ticket(s) online at www.WavesofHonor.com, and the free tickets are available online only (not available at the front gate for each park).

