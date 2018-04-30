A mama dog is bone-tired but grateful after firefighters rescued her from a drain pipe Sunday.

The Cy-Fair firefighters aren't sure how the pregnant dog got stuck but they managed to get her out just in the nick of time.

She gave birth to two puppies shortly after they pulled her from the pipe.

The firefighters even found a foster home for mama dog and her pups.

Good job, guys!

PHOTOS: Firefighters rescue pregnant dog stuck in pipe

