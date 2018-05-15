NEW YORK — A fallen Houston Police K-9 officer is one of two police dogs honored with an American Kennel Club hero award.

The organization announced Tuesday that it has chosen the late HPD K-9 Officer Rony and San Diego Police Department K-9 Officer Dexter for the Paw of Courage Award. Both dogs are Belgian Malinois.

K-9 Officer Rony was euthanized in February after suffering multiple leg fractures while chasing a suspect in a wooden area in Houston.

Rony was credited with 250 apprehensions and 11 evidence finds. He also served at numerous high-profile sports events.

K-9 Officer Dexter was also seriously injured on the job in February. The AKC says Dexter was stabbed several times while answering a 911 call in San Diego. He survived the attack and has recovered from a broken rib and ruptured spleen. Since his recovery, he has returned to duty.

Rony was 8 years old and served with the Houston Police Department for seven years.

"It was a tough decision to make for all of us, the handler, and it was made consistent with the recommendation of the treating doctor." said Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo on the decision to euthanize the dog.

Sad to report K-9 Rony had to be euthanized. He served @houstonpolice for 7 years & had approx. 250 captures. He was simply one of the best. Please keep his handler & extended family in your thoughts. We appreciate the Vet team’s effort & glad he helped capture the suspect today. pic.twitter.com/HIAVx1cnZl — Chief Art Acevedo (@ArtAcevedo) February 21, 2018

"Our hearts are broken over the loss of K9 Rony. He will be remembered for his bravery and dedication to his handler, our department, and the citizens of Houston. RIP Rony." the department said on a post on Twitter.

A memorial service was held for him and final honors were given in a ceremony in front of the Houston Police Officer's Union in March.

