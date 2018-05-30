The city of Houston and Harris County animal shelters are both seeing a spike in the number of animals they’ve taken in.

BARC has space for 550 animals but as of Wednesday morning, it had taken in almost 750 cats and dogs.

Adriane Fadely with BARC said the overpopulation of animals in Houston is undeniable.

“It’s constant,” Fadely said. “We’re taking anywhere between 80 to 150 a day sometimes.”

Space is running low at BARC. Everywhere you look there’s a pair of eyes looking back at you begging for a forever home.

Fadely said BARC has taken in more than 10,000 animals this year.

She said, “We are probably on track to maybe go over 27,000 this year so we’re hoping that maybe we can prevent that by educating our community.”

At the Harris County Animal Shelter the numbers are just as staggering.

Dr. Michael White, Director of Harris County Veterinary Public Health Division, said last year the shelter took in 18,000 animals.

This year he said intake numbers are up 24 percent. If it the trend continues the shelter could peak at over 22,000 animals.

Both shelters believe strays and surrenders are part of the problem but there’s other reasons for the area’s severe animal problem.

Dr. White said, “Part of it is community. They’re perception of what is proper care of animal and we do promote responsible pet ownership.”

He said the weather can play a factor.

“In this area it doesn’t get very cold in the winter so there are litters of puppies and kittens born all year round,” he said.

According to the American Veterinary Medical Association, other major cities like Dallas, Los Angeles and Las Vegas have adopted mandatory spay and neuter ordinances that help control the pet population.

The Houston City Council considered an ordinance in 2008 but it did not gain any traction.

We reached out to Mayor Sylvester Turner’s office for comment on the possibility of a city ordinance mandating spaying and neutering.

His office stated the Department of Administration and Regulatory Affairs, which runs BARC, doesn’t recommend addition animal control ordinances to the mayor because they believe educating pet owners about their options, and the alternatives to abandonment, would have a better outcome.

Dr. White said, “I would like to see mandatory spay and neuter. Now a city can write ordinances that a county cannot. This county is an extension of state government and we can only do what the state government allows us to do.”

Fadely adds people often times can’t afford spaying and neutering their animals.

“We’re asking that people take advantage of day low cost spay and neuter programs or free programs that may be in their local area,” Fadely said.

BARC officials said after Hurricane Harvey so many people came forward to foster but foster homes are now tapped out and tired because it’s the same people fostering over and over.

