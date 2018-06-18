An elephant that once lived at Michael Jackson's Neverland Ranch briefly escaped its enclosure at a Florida zoo over the weekend.

The Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens posted on Facebook that Ali the bull elephant wandered through a gate that was accidentally left open.

He wound up in a courtyard behind the giraffe and elephant barn.

Staff used food to coax Ali back into the enclosure.

The zoo says guests were never in any danger, but safety protocols were quickly put into place.

The "sweet-natured" bull elephant came to the zoo from Neverland in 1997.

