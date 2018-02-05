CAPE TOWN, South Africa (CBS) -- Shamba the lion was the star attraction at the Marakele Animal Sanctuary, giving tourists in the park's safari vehicles an up-close-and-personal view.

On Saturday, he was lured away from the gate to his enclosure by a staff member. The distraction was meant to help park owner, 72-year-old Mike Hodge, open the gate to exit the park. It was described as a routine precaution, but on that day, it was anything but.

Suddenly, Hodge frantically ran back to the vehicle, as Shamba chased after him. Then the lion pounced and dragged him into the bushes.

Shocked and terrified tourists screamed for help as the male lion mauled Hodge. Eventually, shots rang out, and at the end of the ordeal, Shamba was killed to save Hodge's life.

MORE: Read & watch the full story at CBS

Copyright (c) 2018 CBS All Rights Reserved