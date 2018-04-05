Dozens of cats and dogs are on their way to happily ever after after being rescued in China.

Animal activists on the ground in China rescued the pups from meat trucks on their way to the slaughterhouse, and one local rescue group did their part to bring some of those pups here to Houston.

On top of rescuing hundreds here in Texas, Long Way Home Adoptables, based out of College Station, is now reaching out to help in China.

So far they have flown back four dogs, and two more are coming in Friday night.

Stephanie Bonham, with Slaughterhouse Survivors, had a rough trip back from China. She’s wearing the same clothes from yesterday, and the airline lost her luggage. But despite all of that she’s feeling pretty good.

“It’s really cool, and I can’t wait to see what will become of them, and the life they’re supposed to have that they will finally get," Bonham said.

She flew out solo to China but came back with a few extra friends.

“We were able to give about 50 cats and dogs a new chance at life," Bonham said.

In her carry on, she had Monty - one eyed chihuahua - and Muffin, a cute little corgi mix.

“Cutest little thing, her back legs are broken, they just kind of hang underneath her," Bonham said.

The pups were either purchased or handed over to activists before they were taken to the meat markets.

The life they had before, Bonham says they may never know. Some were used for experiments.

“Where they would tests makeup and certain things on these poor little dogs for their whole life," Bonham said.

Others were pulled off trucks headed to the Yulin Dog Meat Festival.

“10 to 15,000 dogs are brutally tortured in the streets before they are consumed," Bonham said.

April Plemons with Long Way Home Adoptables partnered with the nonprofit to pick up the pups Bonham brought to Houston, taking them to a better life.

“We think about the fact that they are experiencing these traumatic experiences and they have all of this psychological trauma, but for us, we don’t focus on that negativity, we focus on the fact and say from here on out, we will make a difference and we will be a positive change in their lives," Plemons said.

And now Stephanie will head home from Houston to Indianapolis to her own pups, who were also rescued from China. She's already to planning her next trip back.

If you would like to adopt or donate, visit: http://www.mylongwayhome.org/adoptables/

