HOUSTON - A dog that was spotted swimming in deep floodwaters on July 4th was later rescued by a Good Samaritan.

On Wednesday, we posted video of the pup paddling away in water up to it's neck. It paddled through the flooded feeder road at US 59 and Shepherd Drive.

Hours later, a KHOU 11 viewer, Taylor Fontenot, commented on the Facebook video with another video showing the dog safe inside a kennel, eating food.

Other viewers mentioned Fontenot is a member of the Cajun Navy and was out with a boat in floodwaters on Wednesday.

After we shared this story on Thursday, Fontenot commented again with another photo of the pup saying she was riding shotgun with him and enjoying Whataburger.

"She’s riding shotgun while I inspect roofs and meet with adjusters today. Showing her that Whatabuger is better than In n’ Out." Fontenot wrote.

Sounds like she's in excellent hands!

Stay with KHOU.com and KHOU 11 News at 4pm, 5pm, and 6pm for an update on the pup and a word from her new owner!

The “Cajun Navy” helped rescue thousands of people during Harvey. Volunteer Taylor Fontenot also saved the pup we saw yesterday dog-paddling through a flooded street. Meet them on #khou11 at 4:00 & 5:00 🐶 pic.twitter.com/Zr21BzQ3M6 — Jason Miles (@JMilesKHOU) July 5, 2018

© 2018 KHOU