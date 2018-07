ALVIN, Texas - One of two dogs that ran away in Alvin last Friday after getting spooked by fireworks was reunited with his owner Wednesday.

Related: Alvin family searching for lost dog spooked by fireworks

KHOU brought viewers Banjo and Boomer’s story Tuesday night. Banjo was returned as we were covering the story.

The dogs’ owners say someone simply found Boomer a couple of miles away and kept him until they spotted the lost dog flyers.

© 2018 KHOU