CHAFFEE COUNTY, Colorado -- A dog that had been missing since a crash that killed his owner nearly three weeks earlier has been found alive, according to a Facebook post from family members.

Bentley, a Goldendoodle, was in the car at the time of the fatal crash on Iron Chest Road on August 7, KOAA the NBC affiliate in Colorado Springs reported. Reports say a Jeep went off a 600-foot hillside, ejecting the dog out of the car as it rolled over.

Jennifer Orr, 43, was killed in that crash. Her daughter, Samantha, 21, was seriously injured. Samantha told KOAA that Bentley was last seen running down a hill after the crash. Family, volunteers and strangers had been searching for him since then.

In a Facebook post on Saturday, Samantha wrote that after 19 days of searching, Bentley was found wandering in the mountains not too far from the crash site. He was dehydrated and malnourished but in otherwise good health, she wrote.

