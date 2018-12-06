HOUSTON - It's been two weeks since Janelle, a very pregnant dog left chained to the Harris County Animal Shelter was found.
The shelter says she went into labor on Tuesday evening.
She ended up with 11 puppies in all. Shelter Director Dr. Michael White is fostering the whole family.
KHOU 11 reporter, Janelle Bludau, and photographer, Michael Barbagallo, found the dog on May 30, as they arrived at the shelter to report on overcrowding.
Janelle Bludau has been keeping with the dog's health and receiving updates from Dr. White:
