HOUSTON - It's been two weeks since Janelle, a very pregnant dog left chained to the Harris County Animal Shelter was found.

The shelter says she went into labor on Tuesday evening.

The first pup has arrived! She has a lonnnggggg night ahead!! 😳❤️❤️ #khou11 pic.twitter.com/8Yay4nKlvY — Janelle Bludau (@JanelleKHOU) June 13, 2018

She ended up with 11 puppies in all. Shelter Director Dr. Michael White is fostering the whole family.

Janelle, the lab mix found tied 2the gate of the Harris Co Animal Shelter by r own @JanelleKHOU & @MikeBadaBing, had 11 healthy puppies this AM! Shelter Director, Dr. Michael White, is fostering the whole fam-another reminder of how crucial fosters are! Mom & pups doin great ❤️ pic.twitter.com/A4tcunGamN — Lisa Hernandez (@LisaKHOU) June 13, 2018

KHOU 11 reporter, Janelle Bludau, and photographer, Michael Barbagallo, found the dog on May 30, as they arrived at the shelter to report on overcrowding.

Provided by Dr. Michael White

Janelle Bludau has been keeping with the dog's health and receiving updates from Dr. White:

The first pup has arrived! She has a lonnnggggg night ahead!! 😳❤️❤️ #khou11 pic.twitter.com/8Yay4nKlvY — Janelle Bludau (@JanelleKHOU) June 13, 2018

‘Janelle’ the pup is in LABOR! Want to take a guess on how babies she’s about to have?! 🐶🐶🐶🐶🐶🐶??? Cheat sheet below!! ⬇️⬇️⬇️ 😆 #KHOU11 pic.twitter.com/c18EuhdFfW — Janelle Bludau (@JanelleKHOU) June 13, 2018

She’s getting veryyy big and very close! 🐶🐶🐶 Dr. White says this momma is getting getting pretty anxious so pups should arrive soon! She’s come such a long way since we found her abandoned outside the shelter. #KHOU11 pic.twitter.com/v6UxiBmww6 — Janelle Bludau (@JanelleKHOU) June 12, 2018

“Janelle” is getting veryyy pregnant.. AND veryyy CLEAN! 🛁 Two scrubbings later, and look how great she looks!! Dr. White is taking such great care of her!! #khou11 ❤️🐾 pic.twitter.com/5r3oFXqzHj — Janelle Bludau (@JanelleKHOU) June 5, 2018

“Janelle” is happy in her new home! Her vet, Dr. White, took her home to foster until she has her pups!! What a turnaround from the past few days! #KHOU11 pic.twitter.com/NUvAOks6qU — Janelle Bludau (@JanelleKHOU) June 2, 2018

Day 3 Update on “Janelle”!! She got an X-Ray! Her doc says she may not be as far along in her pregnancy as he first thought.. the reason she’s so big?? She’s got sooo many pups.. probably close to 10! Can you see them?! #khou11 🐶🐶🐶🐶🐶🐶 pic.twitter.com/idstwdmAuI — Janelle Bludau (@JanelleKHOU) June 1, 2018

Got to see “Janelle” today!! 😍 She’s doing great & the vet says she’s less than a week from having pups! THE BEST NEWS.. she’s being saved by a rescue!!! She’s come a long way from being found chained to the shelter’s gate. Whoever gets this sweet girl is lucky!! #khou11 pic.twitter.com/ejv0b0Ng4w — Janelle Bludau (@JanelleKHOU) May 31, 2018

The Harris County Animal Shelter now has 407 animals, up 32 from yesterday. That’s not counting this sweet girl who was found chained to their fence this morning. Their capacity is 150 - they need adoptions now more than ever. #KHOU11 pic.twitter.com/vEOoaDeOQ6 — Janelle Bludau (@JanelleKHOU) May 30, 2018

One of the saddest things I’ve ever seen. Reporting on the Harris Co. Animal Shelter being overcrowded, and we find this sweet little girl tied up outside. She’s very pregnant but okay. We’re staying with her until someone with the shelter can come get her. Heartbreaking. #khou11 pic.twitter.com/nnhR2zgneh — Janelle Bludau (@JanelleKHOU) May 30, 2018

© 2018 KHOU