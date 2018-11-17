KINGWOOD, Texas — A deer gives one family a scare and a few laughs, as it crashes into their Kingwood home.

A video of the wild encounter was captured by Houston Police earlier this week, when they responded to a furry intruder alert.

HPD posted the video to Twitter and it wasn’t long before the dry humor would follow.

At least for Michelle White, she can now laugh at what happened in her house.

“It was actually quite funny. It was a little scary first,” White said.

At first White didn’t believe her daughter Emily, when she called to say a deer was banging against the glass windows.

That was until the glass shattered and a wide-eyed deer ran circles around furniture, finally settling in the master bedroom.

“So one daughter was crying, the other one was laughing hysterically,” White said.

Animal control wasn’t available, so HPD arrived to help force the deer back outside. White and her family created a path with furniture to move the deer back outside.

The deer was unharmed and no one was hurt, which White says is the most important thing.

“You know it happens. Now we can laugh about it and luckily it was just two windows,” White said.

As for how the deer made it on to her property, White says it appears the deer simply jumped between fences and didn’t have the strength to jump back out.

She says they’ve never had issues with deer in backyards before this week.

© 2018 KHOU