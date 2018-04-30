Members of a local animal rescue group are outraged after a cat was found caught in a steel snare trap in the Heights.

The Friends For Life rescue organization saved the cat but they believe it was stuck in the painful trap for days.

“I think that it is extremely unfortunate that anyone would choose to use an inhumane trap, to set it in any area, but especially in a residential area like the Heights where a child or a pet could have gotten caught in this trap. They do tremendous damage,” said Pam Newton, Adoption Manager for Friends For Life.

Now, they’re trying to find out where the rusty trap came from.

“Because the cat dragged it off from where it was originally set, we don’t know where that trap originated. We’d love to find out though, so this never happens again,” said Newton.

The snare trap found in the Heights is for smaller animals, but animal advocates say they can cause serious harm, like broken bones or even amputation.

The cat, which is feral, was treated and neutered. Once he recovers, he will be released back into the neighborhood.

Friends For Life says anyone is welcome to borrow a humane animal trap from the organization.

