HOUSTON – A rare blue crawfish was seized from a home in the Alief area and the owner could face criminal charges.

Harris County Precinct 5 deputies say the crawfish was neglected and left without food for quite some time.

On May 2, deputies went to a home in the 10500 block of Spine Lane with a seizure warrant. Geckos, emaciated pit bulls, iguanas and a 5-foot-long boa constrictor were also seized.

All the animals were rescued and left in the care of the Houston Humane Society.

The Humane Society was awarded permanent custody Tuesday and they say the animals will be available for adoption and/or rescue placement soon.

HHS and the Harris County Animal Cruelty Task Force says they take animal crimes very seriously. If you know any animals that are abandoned or neglected please call 832-927-7297.

