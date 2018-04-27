HOUSTON - Let’s hear it for free spay/neuter, vaccinations and microchipping!

The City of Houston and Unity for a Solution are hosting their second annual “Big Fix Houston” across eight different locations on Saturday.

The event provides free spay, neuter, vaccinations and microchipping to pets in certain areas of Houston.

The areas selected are most in need and include: 3rd Ward, 5th Ward, Sunnyside, East End & 59 Corridor on the northeast side.

Last year’s inaugural event provided free spay/neuter, vaccines and microchipping for 670 pets. This year’s goal is 1,000.

