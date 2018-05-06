COLORADO SPRINGS - A Colorado zoo is celebrating the birth of its 200th giraffe, and giraffe baby No. 201 is due any day, according to zoo officials.

Muziki, a 20-year-old giraffe at the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo, gave birth to a female calf around 8:20 p.m. Monday night, according to a release from the zoo.

The calf needed a little assistance from animal care and veterinary staff in order to stand but now seems to be doing well walking and nursing from Muziki.

The calf is approximately 5' 8" tall and weighs around 120 pounds, although exact measurements have not yet been taken.

Laikipia, the zoo's second pregnant giraffe, has not yet shown signs of labor but is also due any day.

The zoo, about 70 miles south of Denver, has been breeding giraffes since 1954, and has 18 in its present herd of 14 females and four males, including the newborn. Its 199th calf, a girl named Rae, was born April 26, 2017.

The nonprofit zoo, which was founded in 1926, ran a fund-raising campaign before the calf's birth that allowed the public to suggest potential names. Zoo staff now will narrow the list to three finalists, and the public will be allowed to vote on its favorite name.

In the past, zoo officials have announced the new name when a calf is 30 days old.

