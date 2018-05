There's a new giraffe at the Dallas Zoo.

A baby giraffe was born last week to second-time mom Chrystal, the zoo announced Monday.

The baby is already 5-foot-9 and 130 pounds. It arrived about 11 p.m. on April 25 after a two-and-half hour delivery, the zoo said.

The baby was walking within 45 minutes. The zoo will reveal its gender later this week.

Chrystal gave birth to her first baby, Kopano, in 2014.

The new baby giraffe and its mother, Chrystal, at the Dallas Zoo (Courtesy of Dallas Zoo)

© 2018 WFAA