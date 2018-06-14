AUSTIN, Texas -- Even though the Austin Fire Department said one improperly discarded cigarette caused a million dollars worth of damage to 24 units at the Mission James Place on Victory Drive in South Austin on Tuesday, there was some good news that emerged on Wednesday for pet owners.

Dylan Porter was separated from his cat, Beau, during the fire.

"I was in full panic, full panic," said Porter.

Then on Wednesday morning ...

"I got a call this morning that they've found him," Porter said.

A firefighter heard Beau meowing on a balcony. Austin Fire even tweeted about it.

On a happy note, While monitoring the building Engine 24 heard a pitiful cry from the destroyed third floor this morning. When they investigated they found “Bo” missing since the start of the fire. 24s carefully accessed 3rd floor and grabbed one big tough wet cat! pic.twitter.com/XIp7auNyE1 — Austin Fire Info (@AustinFireInfo) June 13, 2018

Nikki Nadeau hopes for a similar outcome. She has found one of her three cats.

"They're like my children," she said. "As soon as you meet them, they flop on their backs and you can pet their stomachs, which they're just really trusting cats and they knew they were loved and I hope they didn't go far."

Michael Dempsey isn't looking for pets. He's looking for a break.

"Had my stuff packed. Got off work. Showed up. Kind of freaked out," said Dempsey.

Dempsey was supposed to move out on Wednesday from his home of close to five years.

The Halloween Floods of 2013 forced him here. Before that, Hurricane Rita in 2005 brought him here to Austin.

Another great save. THANK YOU @austinfiredept. Ghost is safe and sound and back with her loving owner!! @KVUE pic.twitter.com/bIuZHEjKOO — Molly Oak (@MollyAndAMic) June 12, 2018

"And now this. But you know, what can you do," asked Dempsey rhetorically.

Meantime, Beau will be going to the vet because his paws may be burned. Still, Porter is grateful to have his furry companion back.

"He found a way, he found a way," he said.

