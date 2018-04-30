CLEVELAND, Texas - As the weather gets warmer, you’ll likely see more alligators popping up throughout our area, whether they’re basking in the sun or trying to find shade.

Fulshear resident Nicole Dailey says on her regular jog, she’s gotten so used to seeing a particular alligator near the waterway, she snapped a photo of it. “It’s kinda neat to see we actually live among them,” says Dailey.

Now that spring is here, you’ll be seeing a lot more of alligators. “Now, they’re out foraging for food,” the alligator expert known as “Gator Chris,” tells us. They’ve been hibernating all winter. “We’re seeing them traversing roads and neighborhoods and they’ll start to fill in their nesting areas soon.”

Late Sunday night into early Monday morning, an 11 ½ foot gator had to be wrangled off Highway 59 in Cleveland. It might’ve been attracted to the warmth of the pavement, or simply on its way to another creek. Gator Chris says, however, “We have some irrational fear of the animal.”

Gator Chris is hired by communities throughout Southeast Texas to monitor and handle gators in retention ponds, and elsewhere.

He says there are many ways to avoid trouble with the reptile. Texas state law requires you to stay at least 30 feet away from them.

“If you stay 30 feet away from them and you don’t feed with them and you don’t interact with them, you’re gonna have 0 problems.” he said.

Experts say feeding gators will only make them come to expect food from people and therefore, more willing to approach them. They will then be considered a nuisance gator.

Gators will sometimes hiss at humans, and when you hear that, you should back-up immediately, but slowly. “The hiss is like a warning: 'Get away from me, I’m nervous, I don’t want to be around people in this vicinity,'” says Gator Chris.

The reptiles are quick. They rarely chase people, but can move up to 30 miles per hour the first 30 feet, if they feel cornered.

A female protecting her nest or young , may charge if you get too close. People should avoid piles of twigs, grass, or soil, near the side of a lake. Also, don’t let your pet drink water from an alligator habitat.

Many pets are the size and shape of common alligator prey. Experts remind people it’s the alligator’s home turf, too. Their existence helps balance the ecosystem.

“Snakes and rats and pests, they would become over-populated if this apex predator wasn’t in the waterway to take care of them,” adds Gator Chris.

For more tips and information on what to do if you encounter an alligator, check out the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department's website here.

