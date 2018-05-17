HOUSTON - A large alligator was captured along a popular jogging trail in The Heights on Wednesday.

Joggers spotted the gator near the trail in the 2800 block of Houston Ave. near Woodland Park.

It was tied up and had an arrow lodged in it, officials said.

The gator was pulled out of White Oak Bayou because it was getting too close to the trail.

It was taken to a treatment facility and will eventually be released into the wild, officials said.

No injuries were reported.

Steve Barnes, KHOU

