RICHMOND, Texas - A pizza delivery driver in Fort Bend County is being hailed a hero after saving two dogs dumped on the side of a busy road.

However, these weren’t just any dogs as hundreds of people had been looking for them for weeks.

Penelope Turner and her family live in Kerens, Texas, which is not too far from Dallas. Her family tree includes two French bulldogs named Leonard and Rhea who were stolen from their home in May.

“My daughter got home, and Leonard and Rhea were gone,” Turner said. “Of course, we all knew they were stolen. The gate was still closed, and the other dog was still there.”

French bulldogs are a target for thieves as they can be sold for thousands of dollars. Turner called the sheriff’s office, hired a pet detective and even started a Facebook page called "Bring Leonard and Rhea Home." Then she waited for good news.

After several days with no leads, she added a $3,000 reward, but to no avail.

“I have to say, on day 30, I was pretty positive they’d never come back…never," she said.

Meanwhile, on day 31, more than 200 miles away in Richmond, Texas, Richard Carrasco was driving.

“I was at work at Pizza Hut, so I was just delivering,” Carrasco said.

He was delivering pizzas in the area near Westpark Tollway and Peek Road when he saw two little dogs weaving in and out of traffic.

“I see these two little dogs in the road and I immediately thought, ‘Oh, my goodness! People are going like 55 mph or 65 mph, so I better just put them in my car.’”

He then recorded a video of the dogs in the back of his car as he continued his route and posted it to his neighborhood Facebook page asking if they belonged to anyone. And wouldn’t you know, his neighbor, Ashley Grant, made the remarkable connection.

“I was shaking,” Grant said. “I had an immediate physical response that these are the dogs.”

Grant looked up Turner’s number from her reward flyer and reached out.

On Friday, Turner drove 216 miles to Richmond to be reunited with her fur babies.

“Oh, my God. I can’t believe we are seeing them again,” Turner said, crying.

As for the reward, Turner wanted Carrasco to have it.

“He’s our angel. He’s an amazing person," she said.

Because when it comes to luck, Turner feels like she hit the jackpot.

“Yeah, we won the lottery didn’t we guys?!" she said.

Carrasco has made a habit of rescuing dogs, as he owns four himself and is always helping find fosters for strays. He’s working toward becoming a veterinarian.

