CONROE, Texas - Exciting news!

A young blue pit bull that was rescued by a local dog rescue shortly after Hurricane Harvey now has a forever home, and you would never guess who the adopted the pup?

Okay we can’t keep secrets…actor Justin Theroux!

Back in March, A Chance to Bloom Dog Rescue said they received an unusual adoption inquiry from a high-profile adopter. They said the process was very secretive, and for weeks, they had no idea who the potential adopter could be.

They eventually learned the adopter was Justin, who happens to be a huge bully breed advocate.

Justin named the dog Kuma.

A month after Hurricane Harvey, ACTB rescued Kuma from the Montgomery County Animal Shelter. She was shy, mangy and had medical issues, according to the rescue group. Kuma was in bad shape and weeks away from being euthanized.

The entire ACTB team worked hard to bring Kuma back to good health. The group said they knew Kuma would be perfect for Justin, who came all the way to Texas for a meet and great.

ACTB teamed up with Pilots N Paws to arrange transportation for Kuma, who was sent to her new home in New York City earlier this week.

We wish Justin and Kuma the best!

ACTB is located in Conroe. If you are interested in adopting or fostering a dog from the rescue group, visit their website.

