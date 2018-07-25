HOUSTON - The 105 animals seized from a southwest Houston apartment Tuesday are recovering at the Houston Humane Society.

All of the animals made it through the night, including those in critical care, according to Humane Society officials.

Related: More than 100 animals seized from SW Houston apartment

Harris County Precinct 5 deputies and Harris County Animal Cruelty Taskforce members on Tuesday seized 32 cockatiels, 22 chinchillas, 16 sugar gliders, 13 ferrets, 11 guinea pigs, six African grey parrots, three dogs and two prairie dogs from an apartment in the 10200 block of Sugar Branch Drive where they were serving an eviction notice.

Officials say medical evaluations and treatments for the animals continue Wednesday, and so far, they are enjoying their new, clean space.

Those interested in helping these animals can purchase supplies from this Amazon wish list or donate via Houston Humane Society’s website.

Photos: 105 animals rescued from apartment recovering at Houston Humane Society

Photos: 105 animals rescued from apartment recovering at Houston Humane Society

© 2018 KHOU