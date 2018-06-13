HOUSTON - Arson investigators are trying to figure out what started a fire that destroyed a barn, and badly damaged a home on the city’s south side.

One horse was killed and five others were burned by heat from the flames. A district chief with the department tells KHOU 11 News the fire appears to have started on the back patio of the home, and quickly spread.

Total, there were seven horses in the backyard barn. Workers got six of the animals out. Of the five injured, one has severe burns. A veterinarian has been called to care for that horse.

Despite an afternoon heat index of 104 degrees, firefighters were able to stop the flames from spreading to most of the stalls in the barn.

The home, also damaged in the fire, was being rented. A woman was there when the fire started, but was able to make it out safely.

