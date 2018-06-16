ANGLETON, Texas – The Angleton Police Department and Texas Rangers are looking for a missing family of three.

Maya Rivera, 24, Rayshawn Hudson, 28 and their 5-year-old son Rayshawn Jr. have been missing since Sunday, June 10. A family member reported them missing on Wednesday evening.

According to Angleton PD, their car was found in Rosenberg. A man who was driving it was arrested on unrelated charges.

The investigation is still ongoing.

“Please share this post, and if you have any information, please call Angleton Police Department at 979-849-2383,” requests the police department.

