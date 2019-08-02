HOUSTON — KHOU is standing taller than ever by making a big move into brand new studios.

Part of our team begins moving in this weekend.

It comes 18 months after Hurricane Harvey destroyed our longtime home on Allen Parkway.

“We have a big mural that says 'relentless” across it,' said KHOU General Manager Robert Springer. “That’s what it is.”

KHOU recruited street artist “Dual” to make the mural which brightens up part of the newsroom in bold, spray-painted brilliance.

“They said we’re looking for a little bit of creativity and a pop of color in a big white space,” Dual said. “I said, 'I think we can do that.'”

Photos: KHOU 11's new station at 5718 Westheimer

KHOU has a new home! Our station will be located at 5718 Westheimer in the Galleria area and feature 43,000 square feet of space with two studios, two control rooms, an open collaboration space for all content producing departments, technical operations, sales and executive offices.

There are pops of color all over the new three-story space at 5718 Westheimer, including many collaborative work areas.

Executive offices are gleaming and modern as we take our TV station into the next phase of its storied history. But the biggest upgrades are meant to better serve the audience.

“For a window of time, this will be the newest broadcast facility in the whole world,” Springer said. “And that really presented us the opportunity to bring us all the latest technology.”

Some of our anchors are already testing out the new studios to which Great Day Houston will also relocate from a temporary home.

Viewers probably don’t realize we’ve operated out of about four different locations since Hurricane Harvey destroyed our old station.

“I think we parallel so many stories of other Houstonians,” Springer said. “People who went through displacement, who had challenges, other businesses who had to figure it out...This sort of brings full circle the KHOU story.”

It’s a story just getting started in a big, new way.