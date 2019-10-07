HOUSTON — Local governments are closely watching the system responsible for water-logging New Orleans and its potential to threaten areas closer to home in the coming days.

“I and my team are working around the clock to prepare for any contingencies,” said Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo. “We ask the public to do the same...Be weather alert, be aware, and prepare.”

The Texas Gulf Coast chapter of the American Red Cross is also preparing.

“We are staging supplies around the region where we think we might need them,” said logistics manager Rachel Mobley.

Two more truckloads were en route to staging points on Wednesday as potential shelter sites were being selected.

“Each one of the trucks has 800 cots, 1,600 blankets, and comfort kits to go with all of those,” Mobley said.

Comfort kits provide supplies, like soap and a toothbrush, in times of uncertainty.

“They’re greatly needed when people have nothing,” Mobley said.

Texas A&M Task Force One, which recently conducted water rescue training in Galveston, continues to monitor the situation and remains ready to respond.

The Houston Fire Department tweeted evacuation boats and high water vehicles are positioned geographically just in case.

Other agencies are closely monitoring things as well.

“In case this system should move farther to the west and we find ourselves more impacted,” said Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner.

Governor Abbott echoed advice to be weather aware.

State resources will kick in, if needed.

Meantime, the county’s emergency operations center will activate once the storm is officially named.

