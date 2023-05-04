Students across America take part in orchestrated walkout calling for gun reform

The renewed outcry over guns and mass school shootings are stemming from protests in the wake of the deadly school shooting in Nashville.

HOUSTON — Students across the country participated in a walkout Wednesday to protest gun violence and what they're calling inaction from politicians on meaningful gun reform.

The demonstrations come on the heels of large protests in Nashville following a school shooting claiming the lives of three 9-year-old children and three adults.

In the wake of mounting mass shootings at schools, for many students across Texas, it fuels anxiety.

"There will be things, like, we’ll go down on lockdown and be, like, 'Great, are we getting shot again? Like, is this going to happen again?'" Megan Thrutchley said

Thrutchley is a Sugar Land high school senior and Students Demand Action volunteer.

For days, young people there have asked legislators to respond to the recent school shooting with more than just words.

"Denying that type of situation when our children are bleeding in schools is inexcusable. That’s not something that we can sit back at and do nothing," Thrutchley said.

Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo is also highlighting the effects of gun violence on the youth.

"In 2021, 50 children in Harris County died because of gun violence. That’s the size of two elementary school classrooms," Hidalgo said.

Between 2016 and 2021, firearm-related deaths increased among youth in Harris County by 37%.

"We’re doing everything we can, but we can’t control the laxed laws and lack of action at the state level," Hidalgo said.

Students who walked out are demanding that Texas lawmakers take action.

"We’re here to let ourselves be heard in a way that we haven’t been heard before, specifically by our legislators who have continued to fail us again and again," Thrutchley said.

The students want action on red flag laws, background checks and to raise the minimum age to purchase AR-15-type rifles to 21.