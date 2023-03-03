HFD: 10,000-pound bar traps person's legs in industrial accident in SW Houston

The person was rushed to the hospital after they were freed.

Example video title will go here for this video

HOUSTON — A person was rushed to the hospital Friday after their legs became trapped by a roughly 10,000-pound bar in an industrial accident, according to the Houston Fire Department.

This happened at the 12500 block of Amelia Drive, which is just west of Highway 288 in southwest Houston.

Firefighters said the person had to be extricated before being taken to the hospital.

At this point, we don't know what caused the accident or the condition of the person who was injured.

No other details were given.

Check back for any updates.