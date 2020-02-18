HOUSTON — Ameera Deadrick was only 5 years old when she disappeared from Houston on January 1, 2014.

Back then, she was 4’3 and weighed around 50 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Ameera would now be 11 years old.

There are few other details available about her disappearance.

In 2016, Waco police reported Ameera might have been spotted there with a woman named “Tootie” or “Linda.” The leads didn’t go anywhere.

The Texas Attorney General’s Office issued another request for information on the case last September.

Now, the six-year-old cold case is back in the spotlight because it will be featured on “In Pursuit with John Walsh” Wednesday night.

If you have any information about Ameera, call the Waco Police Department at 254-750-7500.

You can also call or text In Pursuit at 1-833-3-PURSUE or submit tips online at InPursuitTips.com.

