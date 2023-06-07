These Houston-area AMC locations have movie tickets as low as $3 this summer

AMC Theaters has brought back its Summer Movie Camp program where moviegoers can experience 14 different popular family movies for just $3 or $5.

HOUSTON — Good news for all you moviegoers!

AMC Theaters has brought back its Summer Movie Camp program where you and the kiddos can watch classic family films for as low as $3.

How this works

From Saturday, May 27 through August, about 400 AMC locations throughout the U.S. will be playing 14 family movies every Wednesday for $3 plus tax and every Saturday for $5 plus tax.

Out of those 400 locations, 8 Houston-area locations are participating. Those locations include:

AMC Brazos Mall 14

AMC Deerbrook 24

AMC First Colony 24

AMC Fountains 18

ANC Gulf Pointe 30

AMC Highland Village 12

AMC Katy Mills 20

AMC Willowbrook 24

What movies will be playing?

Saturday, June 3/Wednesday, June 7 -- DC League of Super-Pets

Saturday, June 10/Wednesday, June 14 -- Minions: The Rise of Gru

Saturday, June 17/Wednesday, June 21 -- Paw Patrol: The Movie

Saturday, June 24/Wednesday, June 28 -- Puss in Boots: The Last Wish

Saturday, July 1/Wednesday, July 5 -- Kung Fu Panda

Saturday, July 8/Wednesday, July 12 -- Trolls World Tour

Saturday, July 15/Wednesday, July 19 -- Mummies

Saturday, July 22/Wednesday, July 26 -- The Secret Life of Pets

Saturday, July 29/Wednesday, August 2 -- The Boss Baby: Family Business

Saturday, August 5/Wednesday, August 9 -- Shrek 2

Saturday, August 11/Wednesday, August 16 -- Sing 2

Saturday, August 19/Wednesday, August 23 -- The Croods: A New Age

Saturday, August 26/Wednesday, August 30 -- Sonic the Hedgehog 2

These movies will be played at each theater starting between 11 a.m. and noon. Tickets are on sale now.