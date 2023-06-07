x
These Houston-area AMC locations have movie tickets as low as $3 this summer

AMC Theaters has brought back its Summer Movie Camp program where moviegoers can experience 14 different popular family movies for just $3 or $5.
Credit: Business Wire

HOUSTON — Good news for all you moviegoers!

How this works

From Saturday, May 27 through August, about 400 AMC locations throughout the U.S. will be playing 14 family movies every Wednesday for $3 plus tax and every Saturday for $5 plus tax. 

Out of those 400 locations, 8 Houston-area locations are participating. Those locations include:

  • AMC Brazos Mall 14
  • AMC Deerbrook 24
  • AMC First Colony 24
  • AMC Fountains 18
  • ANC Gulf Pointe 30
  • AMC Highland Village 12
  • AMC Katy Mills 20
  • AMC Willowbrook 24

What movies will be playing?

  • Saturday, June 3/Wednesday, June 7 -- DC League of Super-Pets
  • Saturday, June 10/Wednesday, June 14 -- Minions: The Rise of Gru
  • Saturday, June 17/Wednesday, June 21 -- Paw Patrol: The Movie
  • Saturday, June 24/Wednesday, June 28 --  Puss in Boots: The Last Wish
  • Saturday, July 1/Wednesday, July 5 -- Kung Fu Panda
  • Saturday, July 8/Wednesday, July 12 -- Trolls World Tour
  • Saturday, July 15/Wednesday, July 19 -- Mummies
  • Saturday, July 22/Wednesday, July 26 -- The Secret Life of Pets
  • Saturday, July 29/Wednesday, August 2 -- The Boss Baby: Family Business
  • Saturday, August 5/Wednesday, August 9 -- Shrek 2
  • Saturday, August 11/Wednesday, August 16 -- Sing 2
  • Saturday, August 19/Wednesday, August 23 -- The Croods: A New Age
  • Saturday, August 26/Wednesday, August 30 -- Sonic the Hedgehog 2     

These movies will be played at each theater starting between 11 a.m. and noon. Tickets are on sale now.

For more information, visit AMC Theaters' website

