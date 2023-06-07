These Houston-area AMC locations have movie tickets as low as $3 this summer

HOUSTON — Good news for all you moviegoers!
AMC Theaters has brought back its Summer Movie Camp program where you and the kiddos can watch classic family films for as low as $3.
How this works
From Saturday, May 27 through August, about 400 AMC locations throughout the U.S. will be playing 14 family movies every Wednesday for $3 plus tax and every Saturday for $5 plus tax.
Out of those 400 locations, 8 Houston-area locations are participating. Those locations include:
- AMC Brazos Mall 14
- AMC Deerbrook 24
- AMC First Colony 24
- AMC Fountains 18
- ANC Gulf Pointe 30
- AMC Highland Village 12
- AMC Katy Mills 20
- AMC Willowbrook 24
What movies will be playing?
- Saturday, June 3/Wednesday, June 7 -- DC League of Super-Pets
- Saturday, June 10/Wednesday, June 14 -- Minions: The Rise of Gru
- Saturday, June 17/Wednesday, June 21 -- Paw Patrol: The Movie
- Saturday, June 24/Wednesday, June 28 -- Puss in Boots: The Last Wish
- Saturday, July 1/Wednesday, July 5 -- Kung Fu Panda
- Saturday, July 8/Wednesday, July 12 -- Trolls World Tour
- Saturday, July 15/Wednesday, July 19 -- Mummies
- Saturday, July 22/Wednesday, July 26 -- The Secret Life of Pets
- Saturday, July 29/Wednesday, August 2 -- The Boss Baby: Family Business
- Saturday, August 5/Wednesday, August 9 -- Shrek 2
- Saturday, August 11/Wednesday, August 16 -- Sing 2
- Saturday, August 19/Wednesday, August 23 -- The Croods: A New Age
- Saturday, August 26/Wednesday, August 30 -- Sonic the Hedgehog 2
These movies will be played at each theater starting between 11 a.m. and noon. Tickets are on sale now.
For more information, visit AMC Theaters' website.