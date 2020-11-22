HFD ambulance truck involved in crash on Bellaire Boulevard, police say

Several people have been taken to the hospital, but the extent of their injuries have not been confirmed.

HOUSTON — Houston police are responding to a crash morning involving an ambulance.

The call dropped at 7:05 a.m. from the 6900 block of Bellaire Boulevard near Larkwood Drive. Investigators said the crash is between a vehicle and a Houston Fire Department ambulance.

Houston police and firefighters are at the scene.