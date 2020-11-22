x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Houston's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Houston, Texas | KHOU.com

Local News

HFD ambulance truck involved in crash on Bellaire Boulevard, police say

Several people have been taken to the hospital, but the extent of their injuries have not been confirmed.
Credit: KHOU

HOUSTON — Houston police are responding to a crash morning involving an ambulance.

The call dropped at 7:05 a.m. from the 6900 block of Bellaire Boulevard near Larkwood Drive. Investigators said the crash is between a vehicle and a Houston Fire Department ambulance.

Several people have been taken to the hospital, but the extent of their injuries have not been confirmed.

Houston police and firefighters are at the scene.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is confirmed.