Ambulance crashes while rushing young boy who nearly drowned to hospital

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas — A child was rushed to the hospital Monday after nearly drowning at a home in southwest Montgomery County, deputies said.

While on the way to the hospital, the ambulance the 4-year-old boy was in crashed on FM 1488.

Details of the crash are unknown and it's unclear if the young boy suffered any injuries from the crash, but he was put into another ambulance and taken to a nearby hospital.

The condition of the young boy is unknown at this time.

It's unclear if any first responders were injured in the crash.

